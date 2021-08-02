Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 10:48

Cork weather: Unsettled conditions and plenty of rain expected this week

Wet conditions have been forecasted for the rest of the week with the possibility of some thundery downpours in Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins

Maeve Lee

THE best of the Bank Holiday weather is well and truly behind us with outbreaks of rain and cloudy conditions forecasted for today and conditioning into the week.

While today will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in most areas, the rest of the week is expected to remain similar with unsettled conditions and plenty of showers or longer spells of rain forecasted.

According to Met Éireann, the rain will gradually clear to the South later on this afternoon with some sunny spells expected though scattered showers will continue.

The rain is expected to ease early tonight with highest temperatures today to remain between 15 and 17 degrees.

On Tuesday, it will be a mainly dry start with hazy sunny spells and just some isolated showers but there will be some rain in the afternoon which will become heavier as the evening progresses.

Highest temperatures for Tuesday will be between 17 and 19 degrees.

The wet weather will ease slightly on Wednesday morning when a dry start is again expected though rain will develop in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, some showers are expected to turn heavy with the possibility of thundery conditions later in the day.

Highest temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees while temperatures will drop to between 11 and 14 degrees overnight.

Thursday will see a cloudy and wet start with scattered showers to turn heavier throughout the day.

Showers will become more isolated overnight with clear spells developing but there will be some patches of mist and fog.

The unsettled conditions are expected to continue with Friday bringing further heavy showers throughout the morning and afternoon.

According to Met Éireann, low pressure will remain near Ireland over the course of the weekend which will ensure some unsettled conditions with showers turning heavier at times.

