Cork Betting shop relocation gets the go-ahead despite objection by local resident

The unit was previously occupied by a convenience store, and the betting office is to be relocated from a nearby premises within the same retail centre.

Sarah O’Dwyer

PERMISSION has been granted for a betting office to be relocated to Unit 1 at the Fox and Hounds Retail Centre at Ballyhooly/Rathcooney Road on the northside of the city.

Ladbrokes (Irl) Ltd. were initially given the go-ahead for the move from Cork City Council, subject to a number of conditions.

However, the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, and that appeal centred on one of the conditions attached - that the opening hours be permitted and restricted to 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

A local resident said that the 7am opening time would be unacceptable, as would the late nighttime hours.

The resident also said that the car park associated with the betting office is also near to their property, and its use would impact on sleep.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector said that following consideration of the matter “it would be unnecessary and unreasonable to further restrict the hours of operation of the licensed bookmakers”.

Permission was granted for the relocation to go ahead. There was no change to the conditions attached.

