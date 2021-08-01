Cork GAA unable to contest U20 hurling final due to positive Covid test in group

The Cork U20 hurlers will not be able to fulfill their All-Ireland final this Saturday after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.
All players and management have been deemed as close contacts making it impossible to field a team against Galway next weekend.
Cork, who only three weeks ago won the 2020 All-Ireland U20 title, beat Tipperary and Limerick in the past fortnight to earn their place in the final.
They will now hope the game can be refixed for a later date.
The Cork GAA statement read: "A member of the Cork U20 Hurling group has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, all players and management have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE. Therefore, Cork will be unable to fulfill Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 final fixture at this time."
The game was due to take place at Semple Stadium in Thurles.
