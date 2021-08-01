Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 19:25

Cork GAA unable to contest U20 hurling final due to positive Covid test in group

Cork players celebrate after their side's victory in the Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Cork U20 hurlers will not be able to fulfill their All-Ireland final this Saturday after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

All players and management have been deemed as close contacts making it impossible to field a team against Galway next weekend.

Cork, who only three weeks ago won the 2020 All-Ireland U20 title, beat Tipperary and Limerick in the past fortnight to earn their place in the final.

They will now hope the game can be refixed for a later date.

The Cork GAA statement read: "A member of the Cork U20 Hurling group has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, all players and management have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE. Therefore, Cork will be unable to fulfill Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 final fixture at this time."

The game was due to take place at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

MORE TO FOLLOW

