Pics: Cork City Hall walk-in vaccination centre is 'just the jab' for over 16s

CITY HALL opened its doors for the Bank Holiday Weekend in a bid to get as many people vaccinated as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It was one of four locations to operate as a walk-in vaccination centre across the city and county. Clinics offered first dose Covid-19 vaccinations for anyone over the age of 16.

Other locations transformed into vaccination hubs over the weekend included Bantry Primary Care centre who welcomed people from 11am and 3pm today. Meanwhile, frontline workers were vaccinating up until 4pm on Sunday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said 72.4% of adults were fully vaccinated in Ireland, compared to 72.1% in the UK.

“A brilliant effort by everyone involved,” Mr Martin tweeted.

A queue for the walk-in first vaccine for Covid-19 at the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the walk-in initiative would be used again, but not on such a widespread scale as the bank holiday weekend drive.

“Due to the success of it we are looking at how we will utilise it now going forward,” he told RTÉ.

“So we do expect to use it again in a very targeted and focused way not just generally walk-ins but very targeted, focused and promoted. So we do expect to use it again.”

Saturday also saw Ireland mark a landmark in the vaccine rollout when the country overtook the UK in terms of percentage of adults fully vaccinated.

Amy French, 16, Rochestown, Cork, after receiving the vaccine at the walk-in first vaccine for Covid-19 at the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

The introduction of the new vaccination clinics comes as medical professionals work around the clock to ensure the majority of the population is vaccinated amid an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Alex Murray, Fairhill, Cork, after receiving the vaccine at the walk-in first vaccine for Covid-19 at the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

Around 10,000 people attended walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country last Saturday, with an impressive uptake observed among older teenagers.

Harry Ahearne, Kerry Pike, after receiving the vaccine at the walk-in first vaccine for Covid-19 at the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

There are around 163 patients being treated in hospital for the disease with 26 Covid-19 patients remaining in ICU.

