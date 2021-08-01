Objection lodged against planning retention permission for alterations at licenced premises on outskirts of Cork city

An objection has been lodged against the granting of permission for alterations and additions to a licensed premises on the outskirts of Cork city.

One appeal was lodged against the work done at The Anglers, Leemount, Carrigrohanebeg and Lackenshoneen.

Last year, Alice Cross applied to Cork City Council for permission to retain the alterations at the bar formerly known as The Angler’s Rest.

These changes included the provision of a service area to the existing beer garden and a retractable canvas awning covering in the service area including decking and a 36 sqm service counter.

The provision of ground and first floor extensions to the main building from 267 sqm to 396 sqm and from 164 sqm to 175 sqm were also included, among other changes.

In total, the works result in an increase in the size of the premises by 140 sqm, from 431 sqm to 571 sqm in the main premises.

The retention permission was granted, but that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In an earlier appeal, lodged with Cork City Council on the development by the same appellants, John McCarthy & Partners Chartered Engineers, on behalf of the appellants, listed four main reasons their clients felt the retention permission should not be granted.

“The application is invalid.

“The unauthorised developments, intensification and changes of use are not fully described, or addressed.

“The unauthorised developments, intensification and changes of use result in a diminution in the use, enjoyment and residential amenities of my clients home.

“The unauthorised developments, intensification and changes of use along with associated activities are contrary to the proper, orderly and sustainable development of the area,” the appeal stated.

One of the issues raised in the original objection is that the covered area called a ‘service area’ in the application, “includes a new and separate bar and counter area from which drink is served, a stage and performance area and a large seating area, and constitutes a new function room/area.”

They continue: “This change of use differs completely from the permitted lawn areas under previous permissions on which benches were positioned for occasional use during daylight hours and benign weather conditions.”

A decision on whether the application for retention permission has been successful will be made by An Bord Pleanála by November 25.