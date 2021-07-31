Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 18:19

An Post's gift to Cork's Olympian heroes is "pure gold" 

The post bozes outside Skibbereen post office painted gold in honour of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy

Sarah Horgan

CORK's Olympian heroes are not just seeing their names in lights, they're also seeing them on local postboxes which turned gold overnight in their honour.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy scooped Ireland's first-ever Olympic gold in rowing in the lightweight double sculls in Tokyo. Now, An Post has followed the lead of Royal Mail who commemorated British gold medal winners in 2012 by repainting post boxes gold across the UK.

The eye-catching feature, which also displays the rower's names, can be seen at the Skibbereen post office on Market Street close to the pair's hometown of Aughadown.

A banner welcoming the boys has also been put in place to honour Cork's first gold medal at an Olympic event since 1932.

Public Affairs Manager at An Post, Angus Laverty highlighted the significance of the event.

"Skibbereen is at the centre of the world at the moment, certainly the Olympic world anyway," he said. "This old redbrick building is one of the features of the town. The colour was done early this morning so it was a quick turnaround for us. Our postboxes have been transformed for Pride but this is the first time we have ever done anything as big as this."

Locals have been admiring the letterboxes which has been emblazoned with the words "congratulations Paul and Fintan."

"Our sister post Royal Mail do this in the UK. They would have more gold medal winners than us so when Ireland's turn came we thought it would be a great opportunity. It just happened to land in Skibbereen. With a bit of luck, we will be doing this again soon in some other part of the country."

Angus said the gesture was fitting for Olympic heroes.

"We have talked about it over the years but nobody really thought about doing it properly until the guys won the gold. The green post box is a big symbol of An Post. We thought to ourselves "If we can't do it for this one then when can we do it?" The green postbox is an iconic symbol of An Post so we thought what better way to pay tribute. People will have plenty of excuses to get posting over the weekend."

He hopes the quirky gesture will bring cheer to the community.

"This was our first time doing this because Olympic medals don't come around very often. It's really nice that we can do something locally that's such a terrific thing for everyone to enjoy."

