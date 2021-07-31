Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 16:38

Banner in Bell's Field: Cork Sinn Féin members call for Irish unity 

Banner in Bell's Field: Cork Sinn Féin members call for Irish unity 

Some members of Sinn Féin in Cork with the Irish unity banner, part of the Sinn Féin summer Irish Unity Campaign, on display at Bell's Field in Cork. Included are Thomas Gould, T.D.; Cllr. Mick Nugent and Cllr. Kenneth Collins. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Maeve Lee

A LARGE banner was displayed in popular Cork locations today as part of a national campaign for Irish Unity.

The display follows the lighting up the R&H Hall at Kennedy’s Quay a with the message: 'It is time for Unity' a few weeks ago as Sinn Féin started a summer of campaigning to prepare for Irish Unity.

The banner was first displayed in Belfast and on Saturday it made its way to Bells Field and the Lough.

Sinn Féin Cllr Mick Nugent said it is all part of the campaign to promote Irish Unity.

“The goal with the projection and with the banner and with the banner on display - and when there are photographs of it on social media on the weekend - it’s to get people talking and having those conversations which are increasing all the time about Irish Unity.” 

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said they are hoping to hold more events in both the Cork area and nationally.

“We’ve had the lighting showing on the R & H Hall building which kind of started it off in Cork, but this banner has been rolled out in different counties, different groups are taking it and putting it up in prominent areas,” he said.

“We’re trying to stimulate a debate. We want Irish Unity but what we’re trying to do is encourage different people from different political parties and different groupings to have a discussion.

“What we’re looking for is the Government to set up the People’s Assembly – an all-island People’s Assembly- so everyone’s views are included and then to plan for a referendum but not plan in a way that it is a one-sided referendum.” 

He said he was “very excited” about the banner coming to Cork.

“It shows how Cork is at the heart of the campaign for a United Ireland.

"And we're trying to do it in a positive way and an engaging way."

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 28, 2021 HSE warn public to be on alert for vaccination scam 
Work about to get underway on long-awaited home for Cork Educate Together school  Work about to get underway on long-awaited home for Cork Educate Together school 
Firefighters taking equipment from fire truck and preparing Firefighters rescue man from burning building in Cork city 
Roll-out of vaccine clinics continue through Bank Holiday weekend

Roll-out of vaccine clinics continue through Bank Holiday weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more