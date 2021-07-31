Banner in Bell's Field: Cork Sinn Féin members call for Irish unity 

A LARGE banner was displayed in popular Cork locations today as part of a national campaign for Irish Unity.

The display follows the lighting up the R&H Hall at Kennedy’s Quay a with the message: 'It is time for Unity' a few weeks ago as Sinn Féin started a summer of campaigning to prepare for Irish Unity.

The banner was first displayed in Belfast and on Saturday it made its way to Bells Field and the Lough.

Sinn Féin Cllr Mick Nugent said it is all part of the campaign to promote Irish Unity.

“The goal with the projection and with the banner and with the banner on display - and when there are photographs of it on social media on the weekend - it’s to get people talking and having those conversations which are increasing all the time about Irish Unity.”

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said they are hoping to hold more events in both the Cork area and nationally.

“We’ve had the lighting showing on the R & H Hall building which kind of started it off in Cork, but this banner has been rolled out in different counties, different groups are taking it and putting it up in prominent areas,” he said.

“We’re trying to stimulate a debate. We want Irish Unity but what we’re trying to do is encourage different people from different political parties and different groupings to have a discussion.

“What we’re looking for is the Government to set up the People’s Assembly – an all-island People’s Assembly- so everyone’s views are included and then to plan for a referendum but not plan in a way that it is a one-sided referendum.”

He said he was “very excited” about the banner coming to Cork.

“It shows how Cork is at the heart of the campaign for a United Ireland.

"And we're trying to do it in a positive way and an engaging way."