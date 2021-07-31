Roll-out of vaccine clinics continue through Bank Holiday weekend

CLONAKILTY was among the first in the county this weekend to offer walk-in vaccinations for those yet to register.

Clonakilty GAA Club was transformed into a walk-in centre to cater for vaccine recipients who turned out at the venue between 11am and 3pm today.The facility offered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those over the age of 16.

Healthcare workers continue to work around the clock to ensure as many people are vaccinated as possible. It comes as the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc around the world.

Meanwhile, the roll-out of other vaccination hubs are still underway with a walk-in clinic set to operate at Bantry Primary Care centre from 11am and 3pm tomorrow. Cork City Hall will also offer the service, albeit between 1pm and 4pm tomorrow.

Anyone over the age of 16 who has not received the vaccine is welcome to come along.

In a previous interview with the Echo, Chief Director of Nursing/Midwifery, vaccination lead for the South/South West Hospital Group, Bridie O’Sullivan, said the walk-in clinics provide a "great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t yet registered for any reason to get their vaccine.” “We are pleased to be in a position to make it as easy as possible for anyone who wishes to get a vaccination to do so as quickly as possible," she added. "Vaccines offer our best protection against the effects of another wave of Covid-19 infections. Vaccination is free, safe and efficient."

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged the success of Covid-19 vaccinations at walk-in clinics via social media.

He recently said in a tweet:

“Great to see the walk-in #Covid19 vaccine clinics up and running — and the positive uptake already.”

The vaccination programme across Cork and Kerry is run in partnership by the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Commuity Healthcare, with the support of many parts of the HSE including HSE Estates; ICT and others.

To see full details of walk-in vaccination clinics available this weekend visit https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/