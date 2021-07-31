National School reaches the end of long battle to secure forever home

WORK is set to get underway on a permanent home for the Douglas/Rochestown Educate Together National School following years of perseverance from staff and parents of the school.

Planning permission had been secured in 2018 following a long battle to secure a building for the multi-denominational school which was the first of its kind outside the Dublin area.

The school had been located at Nagle Community College from 2016 as part of a temporary deal with the Cork Educate and Training Board. More recently it was located at Garryduff Sports Centre.

An Bord Pleanála had previously rejected several appeals in relation to the decision of Cork County Council to approve the development of the building at Carr’s Hill on the Carrigaline Rd at Maryborough.

The 24-class primary school will cater for 600 students at its new base on the Carrigaline Road.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath said that construction on the building is set to start soon.

"I would like to pay tribute to the principal of the school Alan Sheehan as well as the staff and parents who have been campaigning since the start to make this a reality," he said. I know that it will come too late for some pupils who have already gone through the school and those set to finish up. However, it is the start of a new chapter that everyone is very excited about. This school deserves the best of facilities and I look forward to seeing construction get underway on the project as soon as possible."

He acknowledged that setbacks have affected developments connected to the project in recent years.

"This has been a long and difficult journey with many challenges in identifying a suitable site. There have been setbacks along the way and it has taken longer than anyone realised but this is great news that is really welcome welcomes by everyone in the school community. We are really looking forward to seeing how the school progresses in the near future."

He described how the future of schools like Douglas/ Rochestown Educate Together looks bright.

"Education will do well under the new National Development Plan which I will be bringing forward in September. This will set out the amount of investment that we will be making in our public capital programme for 2030. It will allow Minister Norma Foley and her officials to plan an ambitious programme of school building projects over the years. This will be a multi-billion euro capital investment plan for education, the details of which we will be publishing in September. I received the agreement from government earlier this week for the overall financial envelope and we are looking forward to completing the plan."