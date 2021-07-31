Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 15:57

HSE warn public to be on alert for vaccination scam 

The text messages provide a link to prebook a Covid-19 vaccination appointment and prompt people to enter their credit or debit card details. Stock image 

Breda Graham

The HSE is urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a text scam from criminals claiming to offer people a vaccination appointment.

The text messages provide a link to prebook a Covid-19 vaccination appointment and prompt people to enter their credit or debit card details in a payment section in order to complete the booking.

No charge

The HSE said it does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including vaccinations, and such texts should be ignored and that people will never be asked for bank details or to pay for a vaccine by a member of HSE vaccination staff.

In a statement, the HSE said: “If you are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, please call HSELive on 1800 700 700 and contact your local Gardaí.

“To register for your vaccine please go to hse.ie. 

"The HSE will send a text message that provides details of your appointment and two links, one on the vaccine information leaflet and the second link allows you to consent online.”

