HSE warn public to be on alert for vaccination scam 

The HSE is urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a text scam from criminals claiming to offer people a vaccination appointment.

The text messages provide a link to prebook a Covid-19 vaccination appointment and prompt people to enter their credit or debit card details in a payment section in order to complete the booking.

No charge

The HSE said it does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including vaccinations, and such texts should be ignored and that people will never be asked for bank details or to pay for a vaccine by a member of HSE vaccination staff.

In a statement, the HSE said: “If you are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, please call HSELive on 1800 700 700 and contact your local Gardaí.

“To register for your vaccine please go to hse.ie.

"The HSE will send a text message that provides details of your appointment and two links, one on the vaccine information leaflet and the second link allows you to consent online.”