Man jumped into ambulance and started revving engine as paramedics treated his friend on Cork street 

Paramedics were treating a man in the back of an ambulance when the patient’s friend jumped into the driver’s seat and started revving up the vehicle.

Now the culprit has been sentenced to two months in prison for interfering with the vehicle and a concurrent two months for engaging in threatening behaviour at the scene.

Aaron Babbington, with an address at Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charges against him at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the background to the incident was that the ambulance pulled into Friary Lane, off Pope’s Quay, Cork, on the night of July 22 last week.

One young man was in need of medical attention and the ambulance crew dealt him in the back of the ambulance.

However, as they did so, 27-year-old Babbington jumped into the front of the ambulance and revved it up.

A member of the ambulance crew responded quickly and went around to the driver’s door and got the defendant out of the driver’s seat.

In the course of this, Babbington swung a bottle of vodka in the direction of the paramedic.

The incident happened after 4am and a large group of people gathered as it occurred.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, previously stated that the defendant had a chronic alcohol problem, together with significant educational and general social difficulties.