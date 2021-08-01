Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 09:00

Man jumped into ambulance and started revving engine as paramedics treated his friend on Cork street 

Man jumped into ambulance and started revving engine as paramedics treated his friend on Cork street 

A member of the ambulance crew responded quickly and went around to the driver’s door and got the defendant out of the driver’s seat. Stock image. 

Liam Heylin

Paramedics were treating a man in the back of an ambulance when the patient’s friend jumped into the driver’s seat and started revving up the vehicle.

Now the culprit has been sentenced to two months in prison for interfering with the vehicle and a concurrent two months for engaging in threatening behaviour at the scene.

Aaron Babbington, with an address at Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charges against him at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the background to the incident was that the ambulance pulled into Friary Lane, off Pope’s Quay, Cork, on the night of July 22 last week.

One young man was in need of medical attention and the ambulance crew dealt him in the back of the ambulance.

However, as they did so, 27-year-old Babbington jumped into the front of the ambulance and revved it up.

A member of the ambulance crew responded quickly and went around to the driver’s door and got the defendant out of the driver’s seat.

In the course of this, Babbington swung a bottle of vodka in the direction of the paramedic.

The incident happened after 4am and a large group of people gathered as it occurred.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, previously stated that the defendant had a chronic alcohol problem, together with significant educational and general social difficulties.

More in this section

Roll-out of vaccine clinics continue through Bank Holiday weekend Roll-out of vaccine clinics continue through Bank Holiday weekend
Coronavirus - Fri May 28, 2021 HSE warn public to be on alert for vaccination scam 
Work about to get underway on long-awaited home for Cork Educate Together school  Work about to get underway on long-awaited home for Cork Educate Together school 
cork courtcork crime
An Post's gift to Cork's Olympian heroes is "pure gold" 

An Post's gift to Cork's Olympian heroes is "pure gold" 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more