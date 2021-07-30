Beachguards appeal to public to park responsibly this weekend 

Cork County Council Beachguards have issued an appeal to beachgoers ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Taking to social media, the Cork County Council Beachguards urged people travelling to beaches across the county to park responsibly.

“It's great to see so many people enjoying the outdoors and the coast, but this shouldn't come at the cost of access for our emergency services.

“Extra signage has been put in place at ambulance bays at a number of the beaches we patrol,” they posted.

It comes as gardaí issued a warning about illegal parking at beaches across Cork during last week’s spell of warm weather.

Gardaí said that a number of complaints had been received in relation to illegal parking and warned that doing so “can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads”.

“It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities at seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life,” gardaí said in a statement.

Cork County Council Beachguards have also asked people to swim between the red and yellow flags on Cork beaches and to ask lifeguards on duty any questions they may have.