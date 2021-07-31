Covid-19: New figures show number of cases of virus being reported in local areas in Cork

New figures show there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 incidence rates across all areas of Cork.

Figures from the Covid-19 data hub show that the Cork City South Central local electoral area (LEA) is reporting the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in the county for the second week in a row.

The figures from the data hub show the number of cases and the incidence of the virus at an LEA level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, July 26.

According to the data, 165 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork City South Central LEA during that period, compared to 98 cases recorded last week.

Cork City South Central was the only LEA to record a 14-day incidence above the national average of 344.2 per 100,000 people with an incidence rate of 426.7.

Elsewhere in the city, Cork City South East LEA recorded 146 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 341.3.

The LEA recorded 88 cases and an incidence rate of 205.7 last week.

Cork City South West LEA recorded 118 cases and an incidence rate of 250.8, while Cork City North East LEA recorded 88 cases and an incidence rate of 208.7.

Cork City North West recorded 64 cases and an incidence rate of 159.3.

In West Cork, Bantry LEA recorded 63 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 280.9.

Skibbereen LEA recorded an incidence rate of 194.8 and 59 cases, while the Bandon-Kinsale LEA recorded an incidence rate of 163.7 and 61 cases.

Macroom LEA recorded 78 cases and an incidence rate of 211.7.

Carrigaline LEA recorded a total of 53 cases and an incidence rate of 150.8.

Midleton LEA recorded 68 cases and an incidence rate of 149.6.

In Cobh, there were 48 cases recorded in the LEA along with an incidence rate of 140.7.

Kanturk LEA recorded 32 cases and an incidence rate of 128.3, while Mallow recorded 31 cases and an incidence rate of 106.3.

Fermoy LEA recorded 41 cases and an incidence rate of 112.6.

Walk-in vaccine clinics

It comes as several vaccination centres offering walk-in first dose Covid-19 vaccinations prepare to open in Cork city and county this bank holiday weekend.

Anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine can attend Clonakilty GAA Club Ahamilla in Clonakilty from 11am to 3pm today, Bantry Primary Care Centre from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, City Hall from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, or MTU Bishopstown campus from 10am to 4pm on Monday.

The clinics will be offering first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Second doses will not be available, and these walk-in clinics are only open to people who have not already received any dose of a vaccine.

Chief Director of Nursing/Midwifery and vaccination lead for the South South West Hospital Group, Bridie O’Sullivan, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to make it as easy as possible for anyone who wishes to get a vaccination to do so as quickly as possible.

“Vaccines offer our best protection against the effects of another wave of Covid-19 infections. Vaccination is free, safe and efficient. This is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t yet registered for any reason to get their vaccine.”

Chief Officer Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Michael Fitzgerald said that staff at the centres have already offered appointments by text to anyone from the area who registered online at hse.ie.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who may have missed an appointment to get their first vaccination. It will also allow anyone who has not registered online yet to get their first dose,” he said.