Deputy CMO urges people with symptoms to get tested as further 1,501 cases confirmed

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has urged people with any symptoms of a cold or flu to get tested as a further 1,501 Covid-19 cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

As of 8am on Friday, 169 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: "If you experience any symptoms of a cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, change in taste or smell, headache, sore throat, runny nose or blocked nose/sinuses, please isolate and come forward for a test. There are testing centres located in every county in Ireland."

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, reminded people that vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 16 and that those aged 12 to 15 will be able to register soon.

“Walk-in vaccination centres are now available for those yet to receive a first dose.

“If you have a child with an underlying medical condition, that is living in a household where there are other people at risk, please avail of vaccination at the earliest opportunity.

“Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic.

“If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60’s, Ireland will have a strong population level defence against Covid-19 and its known variants,” he said.