Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 16:58

Cork man (77) appears in court on charges of sexual assault on child and exploitation

Cork man (77) appears in court on charges of sexual assault on child and exploitation

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan arrested the man, charged him with the seven different counts and brought him before Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A 77-year-old Cork man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a girl six times and one count of sexual exploitation of the child.

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan arrested the man, charged him with the seven different counts and brought him before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Kieran Kelleher indicated that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment in the case and also consented to the accused entering a signed plea of guilty to the charges to be sent forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, should that arise.

Eugene Murphy solicitor represented the 77-year-old at Cork District Court and said, “I do not have an application for free legal aid but I will be making one.” 

Mr Murphy applied for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the defence could decide if pleas of guilty or not guilty would be entered on the next occasion in court.

The defendant is charged with six counts of sexually assault a girl in the period from April 2015 to August 2019.

The seventh count relates to July 6 2018 where it is alleged that for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a child the defendant offered to pay money to a child under the age of 18.

The complainant’s age was not given at the court hearing. None of the allegations giving rise to the charges were outlined.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man on bail to appear again at Cork District Court on September 3.

Bail conditions require the defendant to sign once a week at his local garda station and have no contact – direct or indirect – with the alleged victim in the case.

Read More

Man found with box-cutter knife in Cork city said he had been cutting carpet with friends 

More in this section

CC REBUILDING IRELAND LAUNCH Coveney 'blames himself' for any mistakes made in appointment of Zappone to envoy role 
Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'This has been a long journey': €11m settlement over birth management of Cork boy in 1998 
Aer Lingus settle case with Cork boy whose 'once in a lifetime' Share a Dream trip was put in jeopardy  Aer Lingus settle case with Cork boy whose 'once in a lifetime' Share a Dream trip was put in jeopardy 
#courtscork courtcourts
WATCH: First look at Cork teen’s short film featuring The Young Offenders star

WATCH: First look at Cork teen’s short film featuring The Young Offenders star

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more