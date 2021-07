A BENCH warrant was issued for the arrest of a Polish man who failed to show up at Cork District Court for two cases against him.

Judge Olann Kelleher directed that the evidence in the cases against Krzysztof Sienicki, of no fixed address in Cork, should be given in his absence.

Garda Brian Barron said gardaí arrived at Lapp’s Quay, Cork, on February 24, 2020, where they saw Sienicki acting suspiciously and nervously.

“He was attempting to leave the area on seeing the gardaí.

“During a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act he was found with a box-cutter knife with a sharp blade.

“I cautioned him and put a number of questions to him. Asked, ‘Why do you have the knife?’ he replied, ‘I was cutting carpet with friends last Saturday’,” Garda Barron testified.

He said he had all of his stuff with him because he was homeless and did not realise that he had the knife with him.

Judge Kelleher convicted the defendant of having the weapon.

In a second case, Garda Enda Cotter said that the following day he was on duty in Cork city centre and noticed traffic was backing up. He saw the accused and another man fighting in the road.

“I saw him punching another man,” Garda Cotter said of Sienicki.

“He was very abusive, shouting in Polish.”

Arising out of that incident, Judge Olann Kelleher convicted him of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.