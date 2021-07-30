Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 09:25

Man convicted of being threatening and abusive in Cork city, 'especially to a young, black teenaged girl' 

Judge Kelleher convicted the man of being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger at the bus station on March 19.

Liam Heylin

A 53-year-old man was convicted of being threatening and abusive to people at the main bus station in Cork city – and in in particular to a teenaged girl.

Garda Kevin Motherway gave evidence in the case at Cork District Court.

The accused man, Andrew McHugh of Doyle Street, Waterford, did not turn up for the case against him on charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the prosecution evidence in the case in McHugh’s absence.

Garda Motherway testified, “He was abusive to staff and customers – especially to a young, black teenaged girl.

“It took three gardaí to restrain him at the scene.” 

Judge Kelleher convicted McHugh of being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger at the bus station on March 19.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of McHugh so that he could be brought before the court for sentencing on the two charges.

Garda Motherway said gardaí were at the bus station on the day in question dealing with an unrelated incident when McHugh’s outburst occurred.

