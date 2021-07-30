€40m for healthcare projects in Cork but elective hospital funding allocation not enough, claims TD

MAJOR capital funding is to be confirmed for a number of Cork healthcare projects in the coming days, however, concerns still remain about the proposed elective hospital in Cork.

More than €40 million has been earmarked for projects in Cork, including €3.36 million for a hotel purchase in Blarney for the creation of 50-55 residential care beds and €15.57m for the feasibility for an extension to accommodate intermediate care beds at Heather House, St Mary's Health Campus, Gurranabraher.

However, just €250,000 has been set aside for a scope/brief to be developed to progress the proposed elective hospital.

Fine Gael’s health spokesperson Colm Burke said this isn’t good enough.

“While the funding is hugely welcome, Cork needs a new elective hospital which is open 24/7 and I will continue to lobby both on this project and for increased health supports in Cork North Central,” he said.

“The population of Cork City and County has increased from 410,000 to 542,000 over the last 25 years, this has resulted in greater need for health services such as increased capital funding and a new elective hospital,” he added.

Mr Burke did, however, welcome the progression of a number of projects including the hotel purchase in Blarney, as well as “€10.98 million for additional bed capacity in the Mercy Hospital: Provision of a new modular 30 bed ward block and €4.34 million for Blood Science Project in CUH among others.”

He added: “Investment in healthcare in Cork North Central is vitally important and the level of funding is recognition of this.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan has also welcomed the commitments by the Minister for Health on the range of projects as part of the 2021 Capital Plan for Cork.

He said: “The broad range of the funding covers a number of medical facilities and projects in the constituency, from Cork University Hospital (CUH) to St Vincent’s University Hospital, to Mercy Hospital and also projects at St Mary’s Health Campus.

“This commitment to these vital medical projects has been something I have pushed for some time now and I will continue to pursue their full implementation,” Mr O’Sullivan added.