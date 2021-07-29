Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 17:13

Man in grips of alcoholism sentenced to two months in prison for being threatening and abusive

Man in grips of alcoholism sentenced to two months in prison for being threatening and abusive

Judge Kelleher sentenced him to a total of two months in prison for being threatening and abusive and a previously suspended sentence was activated and made consecutive. It leaves the accused facing a four-month sentence.

Liam Heylin

A 40-year-old man in the grips of severe alcoholism presented for sentencing in very poor health at Cork District Court where he said he had not slept in three days and had not eaten anything for about a week.

Gardaí prosecuting the case, defence solicitor Frank Buttimer and Judge Olann Kelleher were all in agreement that the accused man – Finbarr Geary – appeared to be very unwell.

Mr Buttimer said Geary was experiencing chronic, untreated alcoholism. “His health is now of great concern.” 

Geary has numerous convictions for public order offences but he said gardaí “wind me up when they see me drunk.”

Judge Kelleher said, “So you don’t take any responsibility?” Geary replied, “I do. I should not be drinking. I didn’t sleep in three days and I haven’t eaten anything in about a week.”

Earlier in the week, the defendant was given a room in Simon but he said he could not sleep and he just stayed up watching telly in the TV room.

Mr Buttimer said that as soon as Geary was taken into custody earlier in the week he was taken to Cork University Hospital and was now back in Cork Prison where he remains ill but was being treated well.

“He has reached his lowest ebb in relation to alcohol. Speaking to him today he realises that,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher sentenced him to a total of two months in prison for being threatening and abusive and a previously suspended sentence was activated and made consecutive. It leaves the accused facing a four-month sentence.

Judge Kelleher said, “He is a most pleasant man when he is here when he is sober. But he has to take a decision about what is the way forward for him.”

Mr Buttimer said recently, “He has chronic alcoholism which is untreated. He has been living between the streets and hostel accommodation and has made some unsuccessful efforts to deal with his alcohol problem. But it has a very bad grip on him.”

More in this section

Fota call on public to help name two new arrivals Fota call on public to help name two new arrivals
Correction Correction
Woman who jumped wall to get away from arresting Gardaí in Cork jailed Woman who jumped wall to get away from arresting Gardaí in Cork jailed
Staff vow to skydive for Cork homeless service 

Staff vow to skydive for Cork homeless service 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more