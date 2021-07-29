Correction. 

On Tuesday we published a court report which stated that David Nodwell, of Crawford Woods, Church Hill, Glanmire had pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving and driving under the influence of cocaine.

The court report should have referred to a Brian Nodwell of Crawford Woods, Glanmire.

David Nodwell of Glashaboy Woods, Glanmire has asked us to clarify that he is not the person referred to in the court report.

We are happy to correct the record and apologise to David Nodwell for any upset and distress caused.