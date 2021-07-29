Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney forms part of stellar cast for TV adaptation of Graham Norton book

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame has been announced as part of a stellar cast for the television adaptation of Graham Norton’s debut novel, Holding.

Filming on the new ITV/Virgin Media Television four part series has begun on location in West Cork.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, Holding centres on Sergeant PJ Collins played by Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill.

When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, Sgt Collins, “a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work” is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career.

I CAN FINALLY SAY…….

I’m so excited. These scripts by @dominictc and @KarenMCogan are extraordinary, based on @grahnort beautiful book and directed by the incomparable @KathyBurke AND I’m in Cork. On the day of the rowing gold medal. 🏅 UpCork! #holding https://t.co/vhHzLU7ewy — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) July 29, 2021

Siobhán McSweeney plays the vulnerable, messy Bríd Riordan.

Bríd had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance.

Commenting on the upcoming series McSweeney said she is delighted to be part of the project.

“I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew.

“I’m in heaven being back in Cork,” she said.

Oscar winner Brenda Fricker takes the role of Lizzie Meany, “a shy presence in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets”.

“I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother,” Fricker said.

“Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse.

“She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour - keep a sharp eye on her.”

Well boys it’s me again.



I have some news… https://t.co/XAYkpTJatF — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) July 29, 2021

The cast also includes The Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe, Helen Behan (The Virtues), Amy Conroy (The South Westerlies), Olwen Fouéré (Beast), comedian Michael Fry, Norma Sheahan (Bridget and Eamon) and Eleanor Tiernan (Bridget and Eamon).

The television series is directed by Kathy Burke and written for television by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan.

The drama is produced by Martina Niland (Once, Sing Street) for Port Pictures in association with Screen Ireland with co-production partners Virgin Media Television.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill has commissioned the series for the channel and will oversee production from the broadcaster’s perspective.