'We were like brothers': Tributes paid to 'gentleman' and former Dixies showband member

TRIBUTES have been paid to former member of The Dixies and "gentleman" Sean Lucey who has been remembered for his music and the unforgettable memories he created.

Sean Lucey of Ballinlough and formerly Roman’s Walk passed away peacefully at this home on 28 July with his family.

Sean played saxophone and clarinet as well as doing vocals and was one of the founding members of the popular showband, The Dixies which was formed in 1954.

Bandmate Joe Mac said the pair have plenty of fond memories having played together since 1954 when rehearsals first took place in his “Mammy’s front room”.

“We were like brothers. We were closer than brothers. We spent so much time together.

Terry McCarthy on stage with Sean Lucy of The Dixies

“Some weeks we would go away on a Tuesday, and we wouldn’t be back until the following Monday morning,” he said.

“Like blood brothers,” he added.

Joe described Sean as “a gentleman”.

“He was a great organiser and a very solid guy.”

Paying tribute to Sean, one person under the pseudonym ‘A Dixie’s fan’ said it was “such sad news” to hear of Sean Lucey’s passing.

“Great nights of laughs and dances long ago. R.I.P Sean,” they said.

"My sincere sympathies to the Lucey family on the passing of Sean. Very happy memories going to many dancehalls following The Dixies," said another.

Sean’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at 10 am Saturday 31 July.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with covid guidelines.