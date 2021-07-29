Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 11:35

Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Cork and two other counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Waterford and Wexford.Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Waterford, and Wexford.

The warning, issued this morning, will come into effect at 3pm today. 

It will remain until 5am tomorrow morning.

The national weather forecaster has said "heavy or thundery showery rain" is expected with a risk of spot flooding.
Mixed weather conditions have been forecast for tomorrow and Saturday.

The best of the weather this long weekend is expected on Sunday and Monday.

Cork public urged to stay safe this bank holiday as emergency services report busy summer

