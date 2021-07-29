Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Cork and two other counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Waterford, and Wexford.

The warning, issued this morning, will come into effect at 3pm today.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Cork, Waterford, Wexford⚠️



Heavy or thundery showery rain expected with the risk of spot flooding.



Valid: 15:00 Thursday 29/07/2021 to 05:00 Friday 30/07/2021https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/10u4eRyqzt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 29, 2021

It will remain until 5am tomorrow morning.

The national weather forecaster has said "heavy or thundery showery rain" is expected with a risk of spot flooding.

Mixed weather conditions have been forecast for tomorrow and Saturday.

The best of the weather this long weekend is expected on Sunday and Monday.