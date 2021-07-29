'He is only 8 weeks old and already has been through so much:' Cork charity issues appeal for donations to pay for pup’s treatment

A CORK-based animal welfare charity has issued an appeal for donations to help cover the cost of surgery for an 8-week old pup.

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) issued to appeal for donations for Murphy who was rushed to the vets this week.

In a Facebook post, Cork DAWG said the “tiny boy” was in agony and following an abdominal scan, they were told that Murphy’s kidneys were “completely backed up, his bladder was abnormally distended and he had 3 bladder stones in his urethra”.

Thankfully, following a procedure, he is now much more comfortable.

However, Murphy will need surgery on Friday in order to remove the stones.

It is expected that Murphy’s treatment will cost at least €1,000 if not more, and the animal welfare group has appealed to the public for donations for the pup who has "already been through so much”.

Murphy will need surgery this week. Pic: Cork Dog Action Welfare Group Facebook page.

"We are hugely relieved that there is hope for Murphy as he frightened us all," they said.

"He has survived some horrors to date and already he is putting up a fight again. He deserves a bright future."

The charity said they would be "so grateful" for any help towards covering the cost of his veterinary care.

"He is only 8 weeks old and already has been through so much."

“We will let you know how surgery goes on Friday. Positive thoughts for Murphy.”

Donation details can be found here.