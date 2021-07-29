Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 08:10

WATCH: From Skibbereen to Ireland's Olympic village, the reaction to rowing Gold in Tokyo 

WATCH: From Skibbereen to Ireland's Olympic village, the reaction to rowing Gold in Tokyo 

Fintan Mc Carthy and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland with their gold medal following the lightweight men's double sculls final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are Olympic gold medallists and the people of West Cork and Ireland could not be happier about it.

Ireland’s president has led the congratulations to the country’s history-making rowing gold medallists.

Michael D Higgins hailed the Cork duo for their “tremendous achievement” in winning the lightweight double sculls in Toyko.

The Skibbereen pair landed Ireland’s first ever Olympic gold in rowing. This video shows the reaction inside Skibbereen Rowing Club’s special polytunnel, where a small and passionate group gathered to safely watch the race.

Their victory came a day after Ireland won their first medal of the Olympics when Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and fellow West Cork rower Emily Hegarty took bronze in the final of women’s rowing fours.

President Higgins tweeted: “After the magnificent success in women’s rowing yesterday, today we celebrate Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal in rowing, won so deservedly by Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the lightweight double sculls.

“Theirs is a tremendous achievement, which gives great inspiration to young people and aspiring athletes all over Ireland.” 

The gold is Ireland’s first since boxer Katie Taylor won in London 2012 and the country’s 10th overall in summer Games.

There were celebrations overnight in Skibbereen.

At the McCarthy house, Fintan’s parents, Tom and Sue, spoke of their pride.

“It’s so overwhelming,” Mr McCarthy told RTÉ.

“Absolutely delighted. They’ve worked so hard and they were pushed and they delivered and it’s amazing.” Fintan’s mother added: “There are no words to describe it. Pride just doesn’t cover it – it is so much more than that.

“We hoped beyond hope that they would (win). They were on form, they’ve been on form all season and it seems that no-one could touch them. So we just hoped that that would be the case again today and they didn’t let us down.”

The winning pair couldn’t see the joyous reaction in West Cork but they did get to enjoy a hero's welcome from their fellow Irish Olympians.

What a moment - for Skibb, for Cork and for Ireland!

 Taoiseach Micheal Martin also offered his congratulations.

“An outstanding gold medal for Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy,” he tweeted.

“Breathtaking victory in the lightweight double sculls – a race that will live long in history.

“A special day for Irish rowing and the Irish people.”

Read More

Tokyo 2020: Skibbereen rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold for Ireland at Olympics

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Emergency services at scene of car fire on Cork road
Man loses appeal against conviction for murdering girlfriend in Cork city  Man loses appeal against conviction for murdering girlfriend in Cork city 
Road closed in both directions following three-car collision in Cork Road closed in both directions following three-car collision in Cork
cork sportwest cork
Missing person found 'safe and well' in Cork following nine-hour search

Missing person found 'safe and well' in Cork following nine-hour search

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more