Missing person found 'safe and well' following nine-hour search

The missing person was located after an extensive search. Pic: Youghal Coast Guard Unit Facebook

Maeve Lee

A MISSING person has been found safe and well following a nine-hour search of the shorelines.

Youghal Coast Guard Unit said they were this morning alerted to a report of a missing person.

After a total of nine hours searching both shores and inland as a Multi-Agency team operation, the missing person has thankfully been found “safe and well”.

Youghal Coast Guard Unit said the person was found safe and well. Pic: Youghal Coast Guard Unit Facebook
In a Facebook post, Youghal Coast Guard Unit thanked Cork County Fire Service, Adrmore Coast Guard Unit, Youghal RNLI, Rescue 117 and the local garda station for their “extensive work” in the search.

They reminded the public to call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard if they see someone in difficulty around the water.

