Cork couple return to hotel they married in 41 years ago for special toast

A COUPLE who married in the Metropole Hotel 41 years ago returned for a special toast after Covid-19 delayed their plans for a vow renewal.

Ann and Michael were just 17 and 19 when they held their wedding reception at the Metropole Hotel 41 years ago.

The pair had been planning on renewing their vows in 2020 however, the pandemic prevented them from celebrating the special occasion.

“The Metropole Hotel had an amazing reputation for weddings. It was the place to get married and a central location for everyone to attend,” they said.

According to Michael Mulcahy, the secret to a happy marriage is to “agree with the wife and have selective hearing”.

The couple were welcomed back to the hotel by General Manager Roger Russell and Janice Casey, Events and Conference Sales Manager for their special occasion. Pic: Brian Lougheed

“The wife is the engine room of every marriage," he said.

General Manager of the Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said the staff were “really excited” to welcome wedding guests back to the hotel and “delighted” by the recent decision to increase the number of people allowed to attend weddings in August.

“We love welcoming our guests every day at the hotel and it will be nice to toast more happy memories this year.”

The Metropole Hotel Cork is celebrating 124 years this year.