Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 20:21

Cork couple return to hotel they married in 41 years ago for special toast

Cork couple return to hotel they married in 41 years ago for special toast

Ann and Michael Mulcahy from Frankfield in Cork returned to the Metropole Hotel in Cork recently to toast 41 years of marriage. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Maeve Lee

A COUPLE who married in the Metropole Hotel 41 years ago returned for a special toast after Covid-19 delayed their plans for a vow renewal.

Ann and Michael Mulcahy returned to the Metropole Hotel in Cork recently to toast 41 years of marriage.

Ann and Michael were just 17 and 19 when they held their wedding reception at the Metropole Hotel 41 years ago.

The pair had been planning on renewing their vows in 2020 however, the pandemic prevented them from celebrating the special occasion.

“The Metropole Hotel had an amazing reputation for weddings. It was the place to get married and a central location for everyone to attend,” they said.

According to Michael Mulcahy, the secret to a happy marriage is to “agree with the wife and have selective hearing”.

The couple were welcomed back to the hotel by General Manager Roger Russell and Janice Casey, Events and Conference Sales Manager for their special occasion. Pic: Brian Lougheed
The couple were welcomed back to the hotel by General Manager Roger Russell and Janice Casey, Events and Conference Sales Manager for their special occasion. Pic: Brian Lougheed

“The wife is the engine room of every marriage," he said.

General Manager of the Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said the staff were “really excited” to welcome wedding guests back to the hotel and “delighted” by the recent decision to increase the number of people allowed to attend weddings in August.

“We love welcoming our guests every day at the hotel and it will be nice to toast more happy memories this year.”

The Metropole Hotel Cork is celebrating 124 years this year.

Read More

'Everybody is buzzing': Skibbereen bursting with pride after Emily's Olympic success 

More in this section

Man loses appeal against conviction for murdering girlfriend in Cork city  Man loses appeal against conviction for murdering girlfriend in Cork city 
Road closed in both directions following three-car collision in Cork Road closed in both directions following three-car collision in Cork
Department of Health confirms an additional 1,408 new Covid cases; median age of cases is 24 Department of Health confirms an additional 1,408 new Covid cases; median age of cases is 24
cork people
Emergency Services Stock

Emergency services at scene of car fire on Cork road

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more