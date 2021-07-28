Accused who attempted to escape from custody jailed

A young man’s failed efforts to escape from custody resulted in him getting a three-month jail term for the crime.

Sergeant Pat Lyons reminded the sentencing judge that the escape happened in full view of the judge when he refused to grant the young man bail at Courtroom 1 at Cork District Court on Anglesea Street.

Judge Olann Kelleher recalled that it was Garda Frank Ryan who sprinted after Ricky O’Donovan and caught him.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “There was a posse of guards after him on the day – Garda Ryan caught him about halfway to the door.”

Sergeant Lyons said the gardaí were not overly concerned about this escape charge but did want to record the conviction. While Ricky O’Donovan had numerous previous convictions he had none for escaping custody.

Mr Buttimer said the young man generally got on well with the guards.

“On the day he made an application for bail which was refused. He made for the door.

“He was having a lot of personal difficulties in his life. He momentarily lost his sense of reason. He was agitated. He is sorry for his conduct. I would not associate that kind of behaviour with Mr O’Donovan,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher imposed the three-month prison sentence.

Ricky O’Donovan of Foyle Avenue, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and with an address at Spring Lane in Blackpool, made his bolt for freedom just before lunchtime on the day of the court.

The judge had refused to grant bail in the case where O’Donovan, 29, was accused of three counts of shoplifting from pharmacies in Cork city.

Sgt. Lyons and four gardaí - Frank Ryan, Danielle Porter, Caitríona Ryan and Ronan McGuckian - all ran after the escapee.

He only got as far as the large hallway outside the room when he was apprehended and a brief struggle ensued.

A few minutes later, gardaí escorted Ricky O’Donovan back into court and back to the door for the custody area.