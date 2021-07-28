Cork weather: Met Éireann warns of possible 'spot flooding and local lightning'

Met Éireann has warned that possible spot flooding and local lightning could be in store for parts of the country today.

The national weather forecaster has said passing heavy blustery showers will occur today, merging into longer spells of rain in places.

Conditions are expected to improve later on today, however, with showers becoming "somewhat fewer" this evening.

Top temperatures today will be between 16 and 19 degrees.

It will become drier and clearer early tonight with moderating westerly breezes.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will extend from the north tomorrow, "with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts".

However, Cork looks set to experience the best of the weather as Met Éireann has said the driest and mildest weather will be in the south of the country.

Friday could bring further rain as Met Éireann has said showery spells of rain will become "fairly widespread" throughout the course of the day.

It is expected to be "cooler than average for the time of year" with top temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees, in a moderate westerly breeze.

The current outlook for the weekend states that it will be dry overall with sunny spells and scattered showers - most of these occurring on Saturday.