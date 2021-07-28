‘You’ve made Cork, Dublin, Galway and the whole country very proud’: Taoiseach congratulates rowing quartet after medal win

The Taoiseach has sent his congratulations to the quartet of Emily Hegarty, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh after they won bronze in the women's four final, securing Ireland’s first Olympic medal.

The quartet was lying fifth at the halfway mark and, as they passed the 1000m mark they pushed past China to increase the pressure on the GB crew, before passing GB in the closing stages of the race to take bronze in thrilling fashion.

The Australian crew - who they met in the heats earlier this week - took the gold medal, pipping the Netherlands who took the silver.

In a tweet this morning the Taoiseach praised the women for the “brilliant achievement”.

“You’ve made Cork, Dublin, Galway and the whole country very proud this morning," he said.

Many others congratulated the quartet, which includes Cork's Emily Hegarty on social media including Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cork South Central TD Simon Coveney who said "what a fantastic way to win Ireland's first medals in #Tokyo2020 and our first ever women's medals in rowing - brilliant athletes and even better people!"