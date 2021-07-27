Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 22:18

Campaign underway to raise funds to build 'first-of-its-kind' playground for people with disabilities in Cork 

Campaign underway to raise funds to build 'first-of-its-kind' playground for people with disabilities in Cork 

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Crann's Chief Executive, Padraig Mallon, pictured with Brendan Murphy (6) who is a client of the Crann Centre, and his siblings, Clara and Felipe, at the launch of the Crann Centre’s €500,000 fundraising campaign to build an inclusive playground and leisure area for families with disabilities.

Roisin Burke

€250,000 has been pledged to a fundraiser aiming to raise €500,000 to create an inclusive playground and leisure area for families with disabilities in Cork. 

The money was raised through a fundraising campaign organised by charity organisation The Crann Centre, which provides support for those living with neuro-physical disabilities.

The facility, which is to be the first of its kind in Ireland, will be located on the grounds of the Crann Centre in Ovens.

Recent research by University College Cork found that of the 200 service users of Crann and their families, 75% found accessibility and lack of suitable activities the main barriers in using public playgrounds.

Crann’s Chief Executive, Padraig Mallon said that play is essential to development and wellbeing as it helps children build social skills, independence and emotional resilience. 

"Three in five of those who use Crann said that the opportunity to engage in risky play — like in a playground environment — helped with development. However, because of the lack of accessible facilities, children living with disabilities are missing out. Adults with disabilities too have little access to inclusive spaces for relaxation. That is why we have committed to building this playground and leisure area this year. It will cost €500,000, and we are delighted to have half the funds pledged already.” 

The multi-generational quarter-acre is accessible for wheelchair users of all ages. It will include a giant pirate ship, swings, slides, ramps, and climbing walls. There will also be a sensory garden, basketball court, accessible tabletop games, picnic benches, and a barbecue area. Building has commenced and is expected to be completed by November.

Brendan Murphy (6) who is a client of the Crann Centre, and his siblings, Clara and Felipe. 
Brendan Murphy (6) who is a client of the Crann Centre, and his siblings, Clara and Felipe. 

Speaking at the Crann Centre, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the "trailblazing project by the Crann Centre, which included the input of families in its design, will provide a unique place where families can play together, with equipment chosen to maximise inclusion. It will be a shining example of what can be achieved to allow families living with disabilities to play, socialise, and grow in a safe and fun way.”

Maeve Murphy, whose six year-old son Brendan is a client of the Crann Centre said that the design of the new playground is fantastic. "To have a whole playground that is accessible opens up a world of fun for children with disabilities. When it is built, this amenity will mean Brendan can fully experience the fun and enjoyment of a playground, and play side-by-side with friends and family. This is something that we are really excited about.”

To donate see cranncentre.ie or ie.gofundme.com/f/cranns-accessible-playground.

Read More

Fundraising events to take place in West Cork this weekend in memory of Tadhg Murphy

More in this section

Four walk-in vaccination clinics to operate in Cork this weekend Four walk-in vaccination clinics to operate in Cork this weekend
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021 Over 1,000 new Covid cases: CMO urges engagement with vaccination process 
CC FORESTRY OWNER PROTEST Education Minister confirms plans are in place for the full reopening of schools
corkucccharity
Investigation underway after man dies in workplace incident in Cork

Investigation underway after man dies in workplace incident in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more