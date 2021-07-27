Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 21:10

Investigation underway after man dies in workplace incident in Cork

The incident occurred at Carriglusk, Glandore, Co Cork on Tuesday, July 27 shortly after 2pm. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a workplace incident in Clonakilty.

The incident occurred at Carriglusk, Glandore, co Cork on Tuesday, July 27 shortly after 2pm.

Gardaí from Rosscarbery, Clonakilty and Dunmanway, local Fire Services and the Air Ambulance were alerted after a man in his 40s was fatally injured.

It’s understood he had become pinned by an articulated lorry he had been working on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Gardaí from the Clonakilty District and the Health Safety Authority. The local coroner has been notified.

The scene is currently being preserved pending examination by the Forensic Collision Investigator and the road is closed with diversions in place.

