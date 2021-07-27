Four walk-in vaccination clinics to operate in Cork this weekend

Four walk-in vaccination centres will operate in Cork city and county this bank holiday weekend.

The clinics will offer walk-in first-dose Covid-19 vaccinations for anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine.

Second doses will not be available.

Anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine can attend at:

Saturday: Clonakilty GAA Club Ahamilla, Clonakilty, 11am to 3pm.

Sunday: Bantry Primary Care Centre (the new primary care centre) on Sunday, 11am to 3pm.

Sunday: City Hall, Cork city: 1pm to 4pm.

Monday: MTU Cork, Bishopstown: 10am to 4pm.

Bridie O’Sullivan, Chief Director of Nursing/Midwifery, vaccination lead for the South/South West Hospital Group said that the walk-in clinics provide a "great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t yet registered for any reason to get their vaccine.”

She added: “We are pleased to be in a position to make it as easy as possible for anyone who wishes to get a vaccination to do so as quickly as possible. Vaccines offer our best protection against the effects of another wave of Covid-19 infections. Vaccination is free, safe and efficient."

Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that staff at the centres have already offered appointments by text to anyone from the area who registered online at hse.ie.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who may have missed an appointment to get their first vaccination. It will also allow anyone who has not registered online yet to get their first dose. Given the wide geographic area that we cover, we are pleased to be able to offer this additional opportunity to the local population aged 16 and over to get their first dose.”

Anyone who wishes to receive a vaccine at the clinics must:

- Be aged 16 or over.

- Be attending for their first dose, as it will not be possible to administer second doses.

- Bring photographic ID.

- Bring their PPS number.

Mr Fitzgerald stressed the importance of bringing photo ID and a PPS number:

“You will not be able to receive a vaccine without photo ID and your PPS number. We need your PPS number to register you on the system so that you are called for your second dose when it’s due."

Both Ms O’Sullivan and Mr Fitzgerald paid tribute to the staff involved in the vaccination programme, stating:

"We are extremely proud of the progression made by all staff in vaccinating the people of Cork."

The vaccination programme across Cork and Kerry is run in partnership by the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Commuity Healthcare, with the support of many parts of the HSE including HSE Estates; ICT and others.