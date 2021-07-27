Over 1,000 new Covid cases: CMO urges engagement with vaccination process 

Over 1,000 new Covid cases were confirmed today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Approximately 1,120 confirmed cases of Covid were announced on Tuesday, with 142 Covid patients hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan encouraged the public to engage with the vaccination programme that is opening to younger age groups.

“Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated and today the vaccination programme has been extended to 12-15 year olds who will also be able to register for an mRNA vaccine.

“Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which has been approved by Government, I encourage parents and guardians of those aged 12-15 years of age to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises.

“The vaccination programme has received high uptake to date. I strongly urge anyone eligible to register for a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”