Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 13:53

Cork has second-highest number of personal injuries payouts in 2020

CORK had the second highest number of personal injuries payouts last year, according to a new report.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board’s Annual Report 2020 showed that there were 884 awards paid out to claimants with Cork addresses. There were 2,898 successful claims by Dublin claimants. A total of 26,009 claims were dealt with by the PIAB last year, with more than €206 million in awards.

The PIAB highlighted that awards were down €70m on 2019 and have fallen €92m over 2 years, due to lower claims volumes. 

PIAB Chief Executive Rosalind Carroll said: “Claims costs are reducing significantly due to lower volumes and lower values and this new environment is ripe for premium reductions. 

"Our claims data shows claims numbers are down sharply, while we also know awards are already 50% lower in recent months, as new award guidelines take effect. 

"All parties involved need to fully support the new guidelines, so that acceptance of PIAB awards and consenting to fully use the PIAB process increase.” 

She continued: “Despite significant progress on Awards Guidelines and insurance reform, low acceptance rates of awards and consent rates remain a problem. 

"Though just 2% of claims ever make it through the Courts and though average awards by PIAB and through litigation are broadly similar, awards are being needlessly rejected resulting in huge legal costs and delays. 

"The new personal injury Guidelines should ultimately improve acceptance rates but solicitors and insurers also have a key role to play by accepting awards that will not materially change in value through costly litigation.” 

Ms Carroll added: “It is important that we do not just concentrate on award values – to ensure a fair system for claimant, respondents, and society we need to ensure faster and cheaper ways to resolve claims."

