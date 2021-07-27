Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 13:46

Cork City Council to consider adding QR codes to Republican monuments 

Cllr Kenneth Collins (right) pictured with Councillor Mick Nugent. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has said it will consider adding QR codes to Republican monuments in the city, following a motion submitted by one of the councillors. 

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said that the addition of a QR code linking people to an explanation of the monument would help to enhance Cork city's rich history.

"Cork generally sees a lot of tourists visiting the city and not everyone in our city knows the history of these monuments either," he said. 

Mr Collins said the code could be placed "on or near" the monument depending on what would be most suitable.

A report from Cork City Council's Director of Services for Corporate and International Affairs, Paul Moynihan, stated that as part of Cork City Council's Centenary Commemoration Programme for the period 2019-2023, a list of all Republican monuments within Cork City Council's administrative area will be compiled.

"The relevant monuments can be considered for QR codes that can be linked to www.corkcitycommemorations.ie website via the code, subject to ownership consent.

"It should be noted that some monuments may be a protected structure and prohibit the attaching of a QR code, in such circumstances alternative arrangements will be investigated," he said. 

In his motion, Mr Collins also called on the council to put aside a budget to clean these monuments every five years.

"Cleaning of monuments within Cork City Council's administrative area is under the remit of the Strategic Planning and Economic Development Directorate and the Architects Directorate with input from the Arts Office where appropriate. 

"The Strategic Planning and Economic Development Directorate has been requested to include a provision in its annual budget submission for cleaning of monuments every five years," Mr Moynihan said. 

