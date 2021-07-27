Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 08:59

Cork in line to host world's largest sailing event

Cork in line to host world's largest sailing event

Cork could be in line to host the world's largest sailing event the Americas Cup.

Cork could be in line to host the world's largest sailing event.

It is expected that Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will, this morning, tell Cabinet that Ireland has been shortlisted as a potential location to hold the America's Cup in 2024.

RTÉ reports that Cork Harbour has been scouted as the location by a team of specialists for a team village, wind speeds and a racing circuit.

The event took place in New Zealand on the past three occasions, but is expected to be held elsewhere in 2024.

Hosting this event is believed to have been worth between €350 million and almost €600 million to New Zealand's economy.

The America’s Cup was first contested in 1851 making it the oldest trophy in international sport.

Read More

Cork nursing home pilots software platform to improve resident wellbeing

More in this section

Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork, road closed for ‘some time’ Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork, road closed for ‘some time’
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork woman who handed in fake references to judge during sentencing also forged two other documents 
1,345 new cases of Covid-19 reported as CMO highlights increase in hospitalisations  1,345 new cases of Covid-19 reported as CMO highlights increase in hospitalisations 
cork harbour
Popular Cork café unable to open tomorrow due to impacts of 'unprecedented weather conditions'

Popular Cork café unable to open tomorrow due to impacts of 'unprecedented weather conditions'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more