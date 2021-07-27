20,000 new homes planned for Cork as part of 'transformative' plan for city

The draft Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028 was published yesterday and sets out to create more employment and deliver more housing, attract investment, and make the city a more sustainable and attractive place to live.
Under the plan, 20,000 homes are to be built in Cork City and its suburbs and 31,000 jobs are to be created over the coming years.
Some €3.5bn has been designated to the delivery of a modern transport infrastructure under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) over a 20-year period.
Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher, a Fianna Fáil councillor, said that consultation has commenced on a light rail system proposed to run from Ballincollig to Mahon.
Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said a study is underway in relation to choosing a specific route for the light rail system which is hoped to be selected by the end of this year.
- The draft plan can be viewed at www.corkcitydevelopmentplan.ie and the public can have their say on the plan at https://consult.corkcity.ie