Popular Cork café unable to open tomorrow due to impacts of 'unprecedented weather conditions'

Popular café chain Perry Street Market Café will be unable to open its Ringaskiddy branch tomorrow due to the impacts of today's weather conditions.

The business has taken to social media this evening to make the announcement.

"Unfortunately we had an incident with some unprecedented weather conditions today at our Ringaskiddy location and so will be unable to open tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27th.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the people in Ringaskiddy who yet again showed their amazing community spirit and pulled out all the stops to help us today- a fantastic community we are so proud to be part of," Perry Street stated.

"We will take tomorrow to get our business back on its feet and will reopen our doors Wednesday morning.

"Thank you for your patience and we look forward to seeing you soon!"

Perry Street, which also operates cafés in Cork city centre and at Northpoint Business Park, also uploaded a photograph to social media showing the outdoor area at its Ringaskiddy location flooded due to heavy rainfall today.

A Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning, issued this morning by Met Éireann, remains in place until 5am tomorrow.

"Thunderstorms and heavy showers will develop today over the western half of the country, moving eastwards this evening where they will continue tonight," the national forecaster stated.

"Localised downpours will lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions."