Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 20:25

Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork, road closed for ‘some time’

Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork, road closed for ‘some time’

Fire service crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street are attending at the scene in Upper Glanmire, before Sarsfield Court Industrial estate. Pic; Larry Cummins. 

Emergency services are this evening at the scene of a collision outside Cork city. 

Fire service crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street are attending at the scene in Upper Glanmire, before Sarsfield Court Industrial estate.

In a post on social media, Cork City Fire Brigade said that the road will remain closed for some time as crews deal with a substantial oil spill.

Read More

1,345 new cases of Covid-19 reported as CMO highlights increase in hospitalisations 

More in this section

1,345 new cases of Covid-19 reported as CMO highlights increase in hospitalisations  1,345 new cases of Covid-19 reported as CMO highlights increase in hospitalisations 
Paw-some fire service save pup who had a ruff morning Paw-some fire service save pup who had a ruff morning
Man jailed for rape of friend as she slept with her child in Cork city  Man jailed for rape of friend as she slept with her child in Cork city 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Cork woman who handed in fake references to judge during sentencing also forged two other documents 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more