Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork, road closed for ‘some time’

Emergency services are this evening at the scene of a collision outside Cork city.
Fire service crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street are attending at the scene in Upper Glanmire, before Sarsfield Court Industrial estate.
In a post on social media, Cork City Fire Brigade said that the road will remain closed for some time as crews deal with a substantial oil spill.
Crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street are currently dealing with a collision in Upper Glanmire, before Sarsfield Court Industrial estate.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 26, 2021
The road will remain closed for some time as crews deal with a substantial oil spill.#CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/YRdXPpGR7W