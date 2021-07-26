1,345 new cases of Covid-19 reported as CMO highlights increase in hospitalisations 

The Department of Health has this evening reported that a further 1,345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of 8am today, 141 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 25 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged caution amid a rise in hospitalisations.

“We are currently experiencing high incidence of Covid-19 across many counties. There has been a significant increase in hospitalization over the last fortnight.

“Please continue to avoid crowded spaces, keep distance from others, keep indoor settings well ventilated by opening windows and doors, wear a mask where appropriate.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health noted that 87% of cases today are in those aged less than 45 years.

"If you are awaiting your vaccine or are awaiting your second dose, continue to protect yourself by following public health advice.

“Vaccines against Covid-19 are safe and effective. Please get vaccinated as soon as you have the opportunity to do so.”