Paw-some fire service save pup who had a ruff morning

Cork City Fire Service were called in to save a puppy who had gotten itself caught in a drain this morning.
A crew from Ballyvolane Fire Station were called out, and managed to get the pup free.
In a post on social media the Fire Service said: "Woooof morning for this pup who got himself into a spot of bother.
"Crew from Ballyvolane were called to a pup in a drain earlier this morning.
"After some time and hard work the pup was happy to be freed to safety."
