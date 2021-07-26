Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 16:16

Paw-some fire service save pup who had a ruff morning

The pup freed from a drain earlier this morning.

Cork City Fire Service were called in to save a puppy who had gotten itself caught in a drain this morning.

A crew from Ballyvolane Fire Station were called out, and managed to get the pup free.

In a post on social media the Fire Service said: "Woooof morning for this pup who got himself into a spot of bother. 

"Crew from Ballyvolane were called to a pup in a drain earlier this morning. 

"After some time and hard work the pup was happy to be freed to safety."

Cork city residents urged to have their say on draft Cork City Development Plan

