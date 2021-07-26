Paw-some fire service save pup who had a ruff morning

Cork City Fire Service were called in to save a puppy who had gotten itself caught in a drain this morning.

A crew from Ballyvolane Fire Station were called out, and managed to get the pup free.

In a post on social media the Fire Service said: "Woooof morning for this pup who got himself into a spot of bother.

"After some time and hard work the pup was happy to be freed to safety."

