Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 17:43

Confirmation that schools will reopen as planned from late August

In a statement, Norma Foley said she wanted to "reassure" parents and guardians that plans are in place to reopens schools from late August.

Cate McCurry

The Minister of Education confirmed that schools will reopen as planned.

Mrs Foley is to bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday with her plans to reopen schools in the new academic year.

She said in a statement: "As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the reopening will be carried out in close consultation with public health and education partners.

"The new variants of the disease do not change the infection prevention and control measures required in schools.

"Schools will continue to be supported in terms of the additional resources necessary to provide for these measures.

"The aim of all of the Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures that have been put in place for schools is to support schools to operate safely and prevent the introduction of Covid-19 and also the onward of transmission of Covid-19 among the school community.

"These measures protect pupils, their parents and school staff."

