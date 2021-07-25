Covid-19 latest: 1,126 cases confirmed as public reminded to embrace indoor dining safetly 

THE Department of Health has reported 1,126 new cases of Covid-19.

There are now 22 patients with Covid-19 in ICU and 123 in hospital.

With indoor dining set to return from tomorrow, Paul Reid, Chief Executive of the HSE has reminded the public to embrace the changes safely “and make it work”.

Mr Reid said that hospital numbers are rising but over 5.5m vaccines have now been administered.

83% of adults are now partially vaccinated and over 68% are now fully vaccinated.

