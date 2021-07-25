Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 15:54

Covid-19 latest: 1,126 cases confirmed as public reminded to embrace indoor dining safetly 

Covid-19 latest: 1,126 cases confirmed as public reminded to embrace indoor dining safetly 

Chief Executive of the HSE, Paul Reid has said that over 5.5m vaccines have now been administered.  Picture: Andy Gibson.

Maeve Lee

THE Department of Health has reported 1,126 new cases of Covid-19.

There are now 22 patients with Covid-19 in ICU and 123 in hospital.

With indoor dining set to return from tomorrow, Paul Reid, Chief Executive of the HSE has reminded the public to embrace the changes safely “and make it work”.

Mr Reid said that hospital numbers are rising but over 5.5m vaccines have now been administered.

83% of adults are now partially vaccinated and over 68% are now fully vaccinated.

Read More

Explainer: What to expect when dining indoors under the new guidelines 

More in this section

Lucky Cork punter bags almost €6k from €9 bet Lucky Cork punter bags almost €6k from €9 bet
Garda stock Cyclist killed in Cork road collision
Emergency services currently at the scene of collision in Cork Emergency services currently at the scene of collision in Cork
#covid-19cork health
Garda stock

Cork road reopens following fatal collision; Investigations continuing 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more