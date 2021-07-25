Lucky Cork punter bags almost €6k from €9 bet

A LUCKY Cork punter has bagged almost €6,000 in profit after parting with just €9.

The County Cork punter woke up this morning to some very good news after a flutter on three lotto numbers led to a windfall of €5,850 profit.

The anonymous customer placed a €9 treble in a local BoyleSports shop on Saturday at odds of 650/1 on three numbers in the teatime 49s draw.

They were left waiting on numbers 1, 4 and 8 all rolling out of the machine.

There were scenes of celebration as the numbers appeared.

The run of luck allowed them to go back up to the counter and pick up a boost amounting to a total of €5,859, all from a stake of €9.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Lotto odds are there to be shot at and we offer huge congratulations to our County Cork customer who took advantage of massive odds.

"They only parted with €9 for a €5,850 profit, so fair play to them for aiming big.”