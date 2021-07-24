'The Cork public continued to support our work': Trócaire thanks people of Cork for donations and solidarity throughout pandemic 

TRÓCAIRE has thanked the people of Cork for their ongoing support throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as the charity continued its work in helping people across the globe.

While the Covid-19 pandemic brought unparalleled changes to every aspect of human life, Trócaire continued to support 2.7 million people across 25 countries between 2020 and 2021.

Across Cork, individuals and businesses continued to support the charity and raised funds for their work including Trócaire’s emergency appeal for Gaza and Trócaire’s Lenten Campaign.

Janet Twomey, who heads up Trócaire’s office in Cook Street in Cork, said that this level of impact would not be possible without the commitment and support from the people of Cork.

“From South Sudan to Palestine - thank you for your incredible support in the past year,” she said.

Kathleen Harte O'Brien with her grandchildren pictured on Easter Saturday in Carrigtwohill having an outdoor cake sale for Trócaire's Lenten Campaign

“Despite the challenging times we live in, the Cork public continued to support our work through their donations and solidarity which in turn meant that we could continue to provide support to thousands of the world's poorest communities.”

In 2020 and 2021, Trócaire worked around the world to tackle the drivers of poverty, injustice and violence despite the added pressure of the pandemic.

Through programmes in response to the Covid-19 crisis, Trócaire’s teams and partners have reached a total of 426,383 people.

This support ranges from handwashing facilities to reduce the likelihood of virus transmission, to food for people while they were in quarantine and psychosocial support for women experiencing violence.

During the pandemic, Trócaire also continued to work to provide assistance to countries battling climate disasters such as in Central America which saw two hurricanes hit the region within two weeks in November.

Paul O'Carroll from the Bookshelf Coffee House in Cork. His teams in Cork and Kerry supported Trócaire's emergency appeal for Gaza.

At the same time, Trócaire staff and partners responded to the threats to the lives of human rights defenders, as some governments used the cover of Covid-19 restrictions to imprison them without charge or trial and to cut off their access to the communities they defend.

Trócaire’s office on 9 Cook Street has now fully re-opened to the public and Janet Twomey has invited people to call in to see first-hand the work that Trócaire does.

“We have an array of overseas handmade craft items from projects we support in Uganda, Guatemala and more. Call in to learn more about the work we do and how you can become involved in volunteering for a more just and sustainable world.”

For more information on Trócaire’s work visit trocaire.org or get in touch with Trócaire’s Cork office at 021-4275622 or by emailing corkcentre@trocaire.org.