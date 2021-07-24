Emergency services currently at the scene of collision in Cork

EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a collision on the Rochestown Road.

Three appliances from the fire service attended the scene of a collision on the Rochestown Road between Rochestown and Passage West.

The two-car head-on collision occurred at approximately 3:37pm today.

There have been reports of traffic building up in the area as a result.

One unit from the fire service remains at the scene.