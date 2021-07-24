Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 16:01

Covid-19 latest: 1,345 new cases and 105 in hospital 

As of midnight, Friday 23 July, 1,345 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Maeve Lee

THE Department of Health has today reported 1,345 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 21 patients with Covid-19 in ICU and 105 in hospital.

The Department has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

On Friday, 106 Covid-19 patients were in the hospital with 22 in ICU.

