Covid-19 latest: 1,345 new cases and 105 in hospital 

THE Department of Health has today reported 1,345 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 21 patients with Covid-19 in ICU and 105 in hospital.

The Department has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

On Friday, 106 Covid-19 patients were in the hospital with 22 in ICU.