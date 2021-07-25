'It’s not like me. I’m really sorry': Court told man accused on carjacking in Cork city will sign a guilty plea

The man accused of a carjacking in Cork City will sign a plea of guilty to the charges against him as soon as this is possible. Martin Ring appeared again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

His solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said that the accused man would sign a plea of guilty to the charges and that this had been indicated to the prosecution.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the information he had from officers investigating the case was that the garda file was close to being completed so that it could be sent to the Director of of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Ring in custody so that the case could be mentioned face trial by judge and jury or summarily was remanded in custody for two weeks. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man in custody until August 6.

Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy charged Martin Ring of 60 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Gurranabraher, Cork, with producing a knife at Redforge Road, Cork, on June 9 and a second charge of attempting to hijack a 2016-registered Toyota Yaris at the same time and place.

When cautioned that he did not have to reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence, Ring apologised and added, “It’s not like me. I’m really sorry.”

It was reported previously that shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 9, a man approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool, and that he was armed with a knife and threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car. The woman did get out of the car but took the keys with her so that when he got into her car he was unable to start it.

After allegedly threatening the woman once again to hand over her keys to him he eventually dropped the knife and fled the area.