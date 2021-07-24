Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 15:12

Cork woman who initially refused to get into garda car said she was on her way to court anyway 

Liam Heylin

A garda called to a young woman’s home to arrest her on a bench warrant but she closed the door when she saw him and later allegedly jumped over a wall behind her house to get away.

Now she has been arrested and brought before Cork District Court on theft and other charges.

Garda Ken O’Brien objected to bail being granted to 28-year-old Julianne O’Farrell of Marble Hall Park, South Douglas Road, Cork.

Garda O’Brien said that he and his colleague Garda Tony Kelliher saw her on Friday July 23 and went to arrest her on High Street.

“We told her to get into the patrol car. She refused to get in. She went about 50 metres,” Garda O’Brien said.

He added that they caught up with her, put her in the patrol car and brought her to Cork District Court.

“We have no doubt that if granted bail turn up to face charges she will not turn up,” Garda O’Brien said.

The earlier incident occurred at the defendant’s house when Garda Kelliher called to the front door.

O’Farrell said she never jumped over the back wall and added that this would not even have been possible.

“I won’t deny I did freak out and close the door – I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

As for the arrest at High Street to be brought to court she said she was embarrassed about being arrested like that in the middle of the street and was on her way to court herself anyway. 

She said she had phoned her solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, and agreed that she would walk in to court to deal with matters.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded her in custody until July 29 and said, “Gardaí are not expected to be going chasing after people to get them to come to court.” 

